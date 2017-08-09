Mia to have first haircut in aid of very worthy cause

A young girl from the Mossley area is preparing to have her first ever haircut, with the hair she is having cut off going to a worthy cause.

Mia Lee (4), who is starting Primary 1 at Mossley Primary School in September, has never had her hair cut before.

The kind-hearted youngster, who still has some of her baby curls, has decided to have approximately seven to eight inches of her hair sent to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs to children from across the United Kingdom and Ireland who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Mia will be carrying out the generous effort at Total Hair and Beauty on Belfast’s Shankill Road on Saturday, August 26.

Ahead of her hair cut, Mia has used some of her pocket money to purchase pink ribbons to send along with the donated hair.

An online fundraising page has also been set up by Mia’s family to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust. If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kirsty-lee10?utm

At the time of going to print, Mia has raised over £400 for the charitable organisation.