Missing man found ‘safe and well’

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after Mark Corry was located.

Commenting on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Mark Corry from the Carrickfergus area has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our post across Mid and East Antrim, Antrim and Newtownabbey and in some cases even further afield.

“The appeal was shared over 1,500 times from our pages alone.”