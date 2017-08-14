Missing man found ‘safe and well’

Police have praised the public for their help in locating missing man, Geoffrey Montgomery (62).
A police spokesperson said: “Missing man Geoffrey Montgomery has been found safe and well. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.”
