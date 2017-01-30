Missing man, Kyle Wallace, found safe and well

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after Kyle Wallace was found safe and well last night.

The Glengormley man (25) had not been seen since approximately 1pm on Sunday, January 29.

Police launched an appeal on Sunday evening on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page for help to trace Mr Wallace.

It is understood Kyle was located at approximately 9pm.

Thanking the public, a police spokesperson said: “Kyle Wallace has been found safe and well. Thank you for all your assistance.”

The news was welcomed by local political representatives. Commenting on Facebook, Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Noreen McClelland said: “Good news.”

Sinn Fein representative, Cllr Michael Goodman said: “Glad to hear it,” while Ald Mark Cosgrove said: “That’s really good news.”