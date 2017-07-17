Missionary trip to be made to Kathmandu

A group of members from a local church congregation will be travelling to Nepal later this year as part of a community support project.

The team from St Brigid’s Church of Ireland, Glengormley will be travelling to Kathmandu with Church Mission Society Ireland from November 9 until November 25, where they will be visiting and helping out with a number of local churches and community projects.

The group is made up of Peter Kirch, Nevin Kidd, Annie Kidd, Philip Burton, Lesley Burton and Rev Roger Thompson (CMSI).

They will be hosted by SD Church – a Nepali-led organisation which has a special ministry reaching out to people with disabilities.

Offering practical care to anyone in need, they assist visitors to the city who are undergoing treatment in local hospitals, as well as people affected by leprosy.

After the devastating earthquakes in 2015, they also set up a Rehabilitation Centre for children with disabilities which currently cares for 14 residents.

This visit forms part of a longterm partnership between St Brigid’s and SD Church which (with help from CMSI) has seen a number of teams going out and visitors from Nepal coming to Glengormley over the last 12 years.

Ahead of the trip, Nevin Kidd, Annie Kidd and Peter Kirch will be organising a fundraisng garden party in aid of the appeal. The fundraiser will be staged on July 29.

It will be hosted by Dennis and Molly Grattan at 38 Twinburn, Monkstown and includes light refreshments served all day. Everyone is welcome to attend, with a suggested donation of £5 being made.

Nevin, who will be helping to lead the team said: “The love and compassion being shown to those most in need in Nepal is a joy to witness. The team will be going to join them for a short while, and want to be as supportive as possible.”