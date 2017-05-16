Monkstown Spartans calling for new athletes to join them

A local running club is calling on new members to join them this season as they prepare for upcoming events.

The Monkstown Spartans are a community-based running club.

The club was founded in the summer of 2014 and now has over 30 members.

The cross-community club attracts athletes from all ages and abilities, including beginners through to experienced runners.

They are affiliated to Northern Ireland Athletics and compete in events across the province, including park runs and 10K races.

The Spartans meet two nights per week. They meet each Tuesday at the V36 at 6:45pm and at the Norel car park each Thursday at 6:45pm.

The current acting committee is Sharon Cochrane (Secretary), Wayne Hamill (Treasurer) and David Ferris (Chair).

For more information about the club, check out the Monkstown Spartans Facebook page.