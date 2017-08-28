New appointments made as part of reshuffle

A number of priests will be taking up new roles in the region as appointments were announced in the Down and Connor Diocesan.

The Very Rev Eugene O’Hagan of the singing group, The Priests, who already serves as the Diocesan Chancellor, is to be Vicar General.

The Very Rev David Delargy, who is also part of the singing trio, is to be Parish Priest of the Lough Shore Parishes of Whitehouse, Greencastle and St James’. Fr Delargy is currently Parish Priest at St Michael the Archangel on Finaghy Road North.

As part of the appointments announced by Bishop Noel Treanor, The Very Rev Patrick Sheehan is to be Parish Priest at St Mary’s on the Hill, Glengormley.

Rev Darren Brennan has been appointed to the position of Catholic Curate at St Mary’s on the Hill, Glengormley.

The Very Rev Martin Magill, who is currently Administrator of Ballyclare and Ballygowan, is to be Parish Priest at St John’s, Belfast.

The Very Rev Joseph Rooney is set to take up the role of Administrator of Ballyclare and Ballygowan.

Tributes have been paid to Fr Magill from the local community in Ballyclare.

Commenting on Facebook, one well-wisher said: “I am very sorry to hear this. In the short time that you have been in Ballyclare you have really left your mark. It is an honour to call you friend.”

UUP representative, Cllr David Arthurs said: “I was gutted to hear this news Martin. You have been great since you have come to Ballyclare. You will be a hard act to follow!”

Ballyclare PUP representative, Scott McDowell said: “Martin is a good man and it’s just a pity his time is up so soon.”

All appointments take effect from Friday, September 22.