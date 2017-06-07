New community plan is ‘putting people first’

The first Community Plan for Mid and East Antrim has been launched, with the aim of improving all aspects of life throughout the borough.

The Putting People First plan was published in April after a public consultation allowed residents to set out their shared vision for the area.

Their input was key to the creation of a strategy which focuses on improving the wellbeing of citizens and all aspects of life in the borough over the next 15 years.

There are five priority themes - Sustainable Jobs and Tourism, Good Health and Wellbeing, Progress in Education, Community Safety and Cohesion and Our Environment.

The ambitious plan, led by Council and covering the period from 2017 to 2032, was developed in partnership with a wide range of local people and organisations bringing together the public, private and voluntary sectors to work alongside the community.

Speaking at the launch, Outgoing Mayor and Chair of the Community Planning Partnership Strategic Alliance, Audrey Wales, said: “This plan maps out an exciting future for the area and all of those who live, work, visit and do business here.

“A huge amount of work went into developing a plan that would help us realise a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive Mid and East Antrim.

“Putting People First safeguards and promotes Mid and East Antrim’s reputation as a proud, dynamic and ambitious place.”

The future growth of sustainable jobs and tourism was identified as a vital aspect of the plan for Mid and East Antrim.

The plan can be viewed at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk