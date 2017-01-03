New Year’s Honours for local residents

There was recognition for four people from Newtownabbey in the New Year’s Honours.

Mrs Avril Nicholl received the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to disabled people through the Riding for the Disabled Association, Ballyclare.

Speaking to the Times, the Doagh resident said: “I am overwhelmed to receive the MBE. It still hasn’t sunk in. The Ballyclare group isn’t just me, we are a group and to receive the MBE is recognition for the hard work done by everyone and all of the volunteers. If it wasn’t for the volunteers, we would not have a group.”

Mrs Nicholl added: “We help both school children and adults and our group is always on the look out for more volunteers. I’d like to thank all of the people who have supported the Ballyclare group.”

And Avril was not the only local recipient of an award.

Mrs Stella Laughlin from Ballyclare, who is the coordinator of the Giving Tree Appeal, received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for charitable service to the community in Belfast.

Newtownabbey man, David Jack, also received the BEM for services to photography in Northern Ireland.

Local resident, Mrs Matilda Maud Kyle has been awarded the BEM for voluntary services to the Northern Ireland Hospice.