New Year swim will aid missionary work in Africa

Sixty swimmers braved the cold waters of Browns Bay, Islandmagee, on January 2 to raise funds for Friends in Action.

Friends in Action is a missionary organisation working in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Andy and Zo� Mawhinney were among participants in the Browns Bay swim. INCT 02-652-CON

Swimmers included Straid man, Tim Wilson, who was home from a project in Burkina Faso for Christmas and Mike McClean, a director of the charity.

The “Friends In Action” team is based in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

From this base, they travel to some of the remotest parts of the country to drill much needed clean, safe water wells.

All the funds raised from the event will be used to support well drilling.

Mike McClean and Tim Wilson, from Friends In Action. INCT 02-653-CON

The event was organised by Jenny Blair, and everyone involved agreed it was “an exhilarating start to the new year”.

To date, more than £1500 has been raised.

Friends In Action say they are “truly humbled by the support for the well- drilling ministry and will ensure it is put to most effective use”.

Supporters provided a post-dip tea. INCT 02-654-CON