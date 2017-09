The first meeting of a new youth group is set to be held at a local church tomorrow.

NME Youth will meet at New Mossley Elim Church on Saturday, September 16 at 7pm until 10pm in the Den.

There will be a number of activities including games consoles, a chill-out zone, free food and a tuck shop.

A number of nights out are planned throughout the year.

The group is open to pupils aged Year 8 and above.