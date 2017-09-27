Newtownabbey benefit fraudsters convicted

Two men were convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday for claiming benefits to which they were not entitled.

Alexander Hamilton (63) of Abbey Green, Newtownabbey, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Rates totalling £6,397 while failing to declare an occupational pension. He was given a two-year conditional discharge.

Daniel McLarnon (20) of Finlay Park, Newtownabbey, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £1,042 while failing to declare employment. He was given a two-year conditional discharge.

Both are also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.