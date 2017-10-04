You can no longer see the Bee Gees, but you can see ‘Nights On Broadway’ at Theatre at The Mill on October 6 and still experience a concert of the incredible music written by the brothers Gibb.

‘Nights On Broadway’ presents a tribute to the Bee Gees through their catalogue of hits over four decades from the 60s to the 90s. The full live band blend the classic hits, acoustic medleys and dance floor fillers which define the show.

Known also as ‘The Irish Bee Gees’, all the performers are from Ireland with the exception of their new UK Musical Director, J Black. This live concert experience prides itself on music, in particular vocal authenticity, while the accompanying costume changes compliment the show to give audiences a truly original feeling.

Whether you favour the golden era of the 60s, the dance floor hits of the 70s, the comeback hits of the 80s and 90s or the string of hits they wrote for various artists along the way, this show has something to entertain everyone from the novice to the most discerning fan.

Tickets from Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online at theatreatthemill.com