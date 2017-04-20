Northern Ireland to be as cold as MOSCOW this weekend!

The temperature in Northern Ireland over the next four days will be similar to that of Moscow.

The cold snap is expected to arrive on Saturday when temperatures will start to feel as cold as 3°C.

The Met Office also predicts that Monday will be particularly cold with temperatures feeling as frosty as -1°C in some parts of Northern Ireland.

The temperature in the Russian capital, Moscow, for the same period is expected to be between 9°C and 0°C, according to the Met Office.

Tim Legg, who is a member of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said the cold weather could prove irksome to gardeners.

“The low incidence of frosts across the UK last month may have lulled gardeners into a false sense of security as frosts will continue to feature prominently in the forecast for the next few days.

“Springtime frosts are a particular threat to gardeners who will be concerned about the impacts on tender plants,” he said.