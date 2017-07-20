Northern Regional College teams up with IFA

Northern Regional College is teaming up with the Irish Football Association to offer an exciting new Diploma in Sports Studies.

Students on the diploma course will gain the knowledge and skills to secure employment in a wide variety of sports careers in the football industry and can progress onto a Foundation Degree in Sports, Exercise and Fitness at the college, or go on to university.

Launching the new diploma course, Aaron Ballantyne, the college’s head of Science & Service Industries said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the IFA in the delivery of this excellent course which opens up so many opportunities for students who want to pursue a sports career. They will come out with qualifications in coaching, refereeing, and a range of the disciplines involved in managing sport, widening participation and providing leadership.”

He explained that initially, the course will be offered at the Ballymena Campus but if there is sufficient demand, it will be offered at the college’s other campuses.

“In the interim, Sports Studies students enrolled at the Coleraine, Magherafelt or Newtownabbey campuses will also have an opportunity to acquire IFA accreditation at the Ballymena campus. If there are sufficient students wanting to travel to Ballymena to do this, the college may provide transport for them.”

The college’s partnership with the IFA has been welcomed by Michael Boyd, IFA Director of Football Development.

He said: “This is an exciting new partnership for us with Northern Regional College. We want to give young people with a passion for football the skills to make a difference in their local community and also to pursue a career in sport. This course will provide an interactive learning environment as well as many opportunities to work with the Irish Football Association in all of our Community projects.”

The full time two-year course in now open for applications and details are online at www.nrc.ac.uk. Applicants should have at least four GCSEs at grade C, or above, other relevant qualifications, or appropriate work experience.