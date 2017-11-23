Nostalgic Christmas celebrations at War Years Remembered

Ballyclare-based museum and charity War Years Remembered will be celebrating Chirstmas with a old-fashioned twist this year.

The museum is holding what promises to be a day of nostalgia, fun and memories on Saturday, December 9 from 10-4pm at Unit 16, Dennison Industrial Estate, Ballyclare.



The Christmas fundraiser will include the opening of new exhibitions and displays along with a special visit from the Real Santa Experience and a range of activities to suit all ages.



In addition to the fantastic World War One trench experience and World War Two Home Front display, the event will include:



- craft stalls;

- real war horse display;

- living history personnel;

- wartime and Christmas song and dance by Dance Unlimited;

- Tombola;

- face painting for kids.



Wartime veterans will also be in attendance.