Britain's Got Talent auditions are coming to a town near you

If you fancy your chances impressing Simon Cowell then this is your chance.
Applications for Britain's Got Talent 2018 are now open.
To apply for Britain's Got Talent click here
Auditions are being held in:
BALLYMENA
Tuesday 7th November, 12pm - 4pm
Fairhill Shopping Centre, Fairhill Lane, Ballymena, BT43 6UF
LONDONDERRY
Friday 10th November, 12pm - 4pm
Foyleside Shopping Centre, Orchard Street, Derry, BT48 6XY
OMAGH
Sunday 12th November, 12pm - 4pm
Main Street, Omagh
NEWRY
Tuesday 14th November, 12pm - 5pm
Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Buttercrane Quay, Newry, BT35 8HJ
BELFAST
Friday 17th November, 11am - 5pm
CastleCourt Shopping Centre, Royal Avenue, Belfast, BT1 1DD
