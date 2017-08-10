Co. Antrim accent voted 17th SEXIEST in Ireland

The Co. Antrim accent is officially the 17th sexiest accent in Ireland according to website lovin.ie.

The list of sexiest accents in Ireland was voted for by readers of the news and entertainment website.

Referring to the Co. Antrim accent, lovin.ie said "everyone is just Gerry Adams".

The Co. Down accent was fifth sexiest whilst the top spot went to Co. Londonderry.

To view the full list go to lovin.ie.