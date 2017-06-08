Discovery ‘star’ to go on show at urban farm

A unique vehicle which featured recently on Sky Television’s Discovery channel will be the star attraction at a fun event in Carrick on June 17.

The Project Velocity Streamliner will be on show for visitors and clients at Kilcreggan Urban Farm.

The Streamliner, which was built in Northern Ireland has recently been featured on a Discovery channel documentary.

One of the builders of the remarkable bike will be there on the day to answer questions.

The Father’s Day event at the Elizabeth Avenue urban farm has been organised by Scarecrows MCC.

Kilcreggan support worker Hugh Murray said: “Scarecrows MCC is a group of learning disabled adults who share a love for motorbikes.

“They are supported by motorbike enthusiasts in the local community to build confidence, friendships, and self-esteem.”

As well as the Project Velocity Streamliner, there will be vintage and classic bikes on show inlcuding a “Manx Norton” so-called “factory bike” as well as 1970s “Yamahas” and custom-built models.

Hugh added: “Stick it on your calendar. Great fun for all the family and sure to be a hit with all dads. Feel free to bring your vintage or classic bike to join in the fun.

Project Velocity Streamliner featured in an episode of Discovery’s “Meet the Superbrains”.

Filming for the show took place at Pendine Sands in Wales.

Project Velocity is a team made up of students from the engineering department at Queen’s University.

They have been steadily working towards their goal to design a “full fairing motorcycle” to set a new land speed record in the sub-1000 cc (Streamline Class S-F).

This land speed record stands at 184.087 mph. On the first test run, in 2015, the bike managed to surpass a speed of 100 mph. The record was set in 1967 by Burt Munro, a New Zealand motorcycle racer.

The Carrick event will take place from 10.00 am until 3.00 pm.