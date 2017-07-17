Larne hosts Royal British Legion bikers

Larne has been playing host to around 150 motorbike enthusiasts from the Royal British Legion.

The group were all members of the Royal British Legion Riders’ branch who were holding their national rally in Northern Ireland for the first time.

The event was based at the Blue Circle Boat Club at Magheramorne and took place between July 14 and 16.

In addition to events at the club and various trade stalls and displays, the riders had a ride-out along the Coast Road, the Giant’s Causeway, Joey and Robert Dunlop Memorial Gardens at Ballymoney and the course of the North West 200.

The national rally has previously been held in all other regions of the United Kingdom, but this was the first time Northern Ireland has hosted the event.