Local acts to be showcased at event

A new music showcase aims to help upcoming acts gain experience of performing in front of an audience.

Pop Up Presents, which is being promoted by Newtownabbey man, Ross Moffett, is commencing at Foundry in Belfast on Wednesday, July 5.

The event was created by Jimmy Brown, who recently moved back to Belfast after living in Charlotte NC/Nashville, TN for the last 12 years.

Jimmy enjoyed success with his former band Matrimony who were signed to Columbia Records. Matrimony toured the US playing clubs and festivals and had songs featured in HBO’s “Girls”, a Chevrolet Malibu Commercial, the re-make of the thriller “Carrie” and more.

Brown said: “After moving back, I’ve noticed an incredible amount of local talent so I teamed up with Foundry and promoter, Ross Moffett from Newtownabbey to put together a show that gives local artists a space to develop a following, try out new songs and develop their live performance.

“I’ve been overwhelmed at the response so far and I’m very excited for the first gig at Foundry July 5 featuring New Portals, Bassh and Sit Tight!”

The first Pop Up is free. Doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 8pm.