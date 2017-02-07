New Gordon Ramsay show wants to hear from people from Northern Ireland

ITV wants people from Northern Ireland to feature as contestants on a new Gordon Ramsay cookery programme.

The programme is called ‘Culinary Genius’ and is an entirely original format mixing food with compelling gameshow and cooking elements.

The high octane, large-scale competition will run for four weeks on ITV, and each episode will see nine keen amateur cooks competing across a range of challenges in the hope of taking home a cash prize, and the title of Culinary Genius.

Featuring a different guest professional chef each week, with Gordon Ramsay appearing in the first week of shows, the series will air in 2017, and the host will be confirmed in due course.

To apply to be a contestant on the show email culinarygenius@studioramsay.com or visit www.itv.com/beontv