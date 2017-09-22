Newtownabbey woman goes head to head on ‘Come Dine With Me’

A Newtownabbey businesswoman has put her culinary and hosting skills to the test in Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me.

Shelly Taylor was part of a quartet of hopefuls who competed in the popular reality series, which sees contestants invite guests - and a TV crew- to a dinner party at their home.

Contestants are rated for the overall quality of the evening, with the top scorer scooping a £1000 prize.

Earlier this year, producers of the programme invited applicants from Northern Ireland to apply.

Shelly, who owns local award-winning business Taylored Workwear, was first notified of the opportunity by an employee, who thought she might be just what producers of the show were looking for.

“I love cooking and I love hosting,” Shelly revealed.

“One of my staff entered me in for the show back in March; I didn’t think anyone would be in contact. But they got back to me in April and said I had been short-listed, and would I do an interview. After that, they rang me and said I would be on the show.”

Segments were filmed at Shelly’s home, near Corr’s Corner Hotel, in May and June of this year.

Although she is obliged to keep schtum until after the broadcast on which host was the worthy winner, the episode will definitely not be dull.

“I think some of the guests had a bit of a shock when they came to my estate!” said Shelly, who was joined by fellow contestants Kate, Chris, and Owen.

And on the broadcast itself, she added: “My family are very excited, but I’m a bit nervous. I wouldn’t do it again!

“I’m having a party on Wednesday and everyone is going to come and watch the programme.”

The episode is due to be screened on Wednesday, September 27 on Channel 4 (5pm).