Slither on over to Belfast Zoo and visit the new look reptile house

Visitors can simply slither over to Belfast Zoo to visit the newly renovated and extended reptile and amphibian house, which is now home to more than fifteen new species!

The zoo’s reptile and amphibian house has welcomed more than fifteen new species, including critically endangered frogs such as golden mantella, mossy frogs and lemur leaf frog. Visitors to Belfast Zoo can also see new reptile species including frilled lizard, the venomous Mexican beaded lizard, Jamaican boas and yellow-headed day gecko.

Zoo manager, Alyn Cairns and zoo curator, Andrew Hope introduced Councillor Aileen Graham to the zoo's royal python!

Belfast Zoo Manager, Alyn Cairns, said: “Belfast Zoo is thrilled to open our newly renovated and extended reptile and amphibian house.

“Reptiles have walked the earth for more than 340 million years, even outliving the dinosaurs, but many reptile species are facing increasing threats in their natural habitat and are being driven to the edge of extinction.

“Conservation is one of Belfast Zoo’s primary aims, so we sought to develop new exhibits as well as expanding our collection to include more than fifteen new species which have not previously been held at the zoo.

“Investment in our reptile and amphibian house shows commitment to both the European Associations of Zoos and Aquaria regional collection plans for reptiles and the World Association of Zoos and Aquaria world conservation strategy.

Councillor Aileen Graham, chair of the city growth and regeneration committee, officially opened the house, along with her granddaughter, Ruby.

“Our new reptile and amphibian house not only provides exciting habitats for the species but it also features a ‘reptile nursery’ which will be utilised as the animals breed and the population of the house grows.”

Belfast Zoo Curator, Andrew Hope, explains: “Recent visitors to Belfast Zoo will have noticed the closure of our indoors reptile house over the past year.

“During this time we carried out essential maintenance work and used the opportunity to renovate the habitats, extend the house to four times the original size and to welcome a whole host of exciting new reptile and amphibian species of all shapes, sizes and colours.”

Whether you’re exploring the newly renovated reptile house, shaking hands with Brian the lion, visiting the penguins at feeding time or searching high and low for the hidden Easter egg signs around the Cave Hill site, you are sure to have a ‘ZOOPER’ day out at Belfast Zoo!

Visitors can see some new and exciting species including the venomous Mangrove snake.

To check car parking facilities and complimentary shuttle bus times, visit www.belfastzoo.co.uk, call the zoo on 028 9077 6277 or email info@belfastzoo.co.uk.