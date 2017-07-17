Temperatures in Portugal match ours today in wall-to-wall sunshine

Temperatures throughout Northern Ireland match those in Portugal today with constant sunshine making life bliss.

According to the Met Office today is to remain "dry and sunny".

The Met Office today forecasts that Northern Ireland will see "some long spells of unbroken sunshine" where it will become "very warm with highest temperatures in south and east" and a maximum temperature of 25 °C.

Tonight, according to the forecaster, it will remain dry "with some evening sunshine then long clear spells".

Tomorrow will be "another generally dry bright and very warm day with some sunny spells", according to the Met Office.

However, they say, there is "a chance of the odd isolated shower in the afternoon" and a maximum temperature 25 °C".

Screenshot of Met Office website

Meanwhile the outlook for Wednesday to Friday, according to the Met Office is less glorious.

They say it will be cloudier on Wednesday with the chance of thundery showers.

"Sunshine and scattered showers on Thursday and Friday and turning cooler," they add.