Terminator, Iron Man and Willy Wonka tonight go under hammer

Wilsons Auctions are tonight hosting its very own Comic-Con style auction with memorabilia including Iron Man, The Terminator and a Stormtrooper going under the hammer.

The Unreserved Government Auction is taking place today at 5.30pm at Wilsons Auctions Belfast branch.

Stormtrooper

Would-be buyers jetted into Belfast from across Europe for the sale of Wiltshire man Martin Fillery's remarkable haul of rare collectables on Thursday, while other bidders from the US and further afield registered online.

The treasure trove of memorabilia was built up over two decades, costing Fillery in excess of an estimated £1 million.

The auction will be available to a worldwide audience through the auction company’s online bidding facility LiveBid.

And with no reserve, all items will be ‘sold as seen’ to the highest bidder.

Star Wars

The auction is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase from an entire collection of repossessed movie and TV memorabilia which has been carefully curated over a number of decades.

Items for sale include a Star Wars Stormtrooper and Ewok, a Doctor Who Cyberman, a Willy Wonka figure (depicting Gene Wilder’s famous role), an E.T., a Mini-Me from the Austin Powers films and an evil Mogwai from the Gremlins films.

A number of recognisable vehicles will feature in the auction including the actual screen-used BMW 6-series car from Back to the Future II (Giff’s hovering car).

Hammer Monster truck