VIDEO: Two NI farmers hilariously try to catch a mouse

A video of two farmers from Coleraine attempting to catch a small mouse has gone viral right across Northern Ireland.

The video was shared by radio presenter, Rachel Cochrane on her Facebook page earlier in the week.

Two farmers from Northern Ireland hilariously attempt to catch a mouse. (Photo: Rachel Cochrane)

The two men in the video are Rachel's father and brother - both farmers from Coleraine.

The video has been viewed almost 500,000 times.

"There was a mouse in the house so I deployed the grown men and we had to move the furniture because in my father's words, 'I need room to swing'," said Rachel.

"Sit back and watch the hilarity unfold," she added.