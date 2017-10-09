WATCH: Scared dog clings onto ledge at Cavehill before being rescued

When you look closely at this video it is hard to understand how this little dog managed to secure itself on a ledge at Cavehill Country Park.

This short video was taken on a mobile phone on Sunday morning by a walker.

A short time after the video was shot the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service arrived and brought the little dog down from the mountain.

A spokeswoman for the NIFRS said their service received a call at 10.34am on Sunday at the Cavehill Country Park, Upper Hightown Road, Ballysillan.

She added that "one appliance was sent to the scene from Springfield Fire Station and NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station".

"Using specialist rope rescue techniques NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team rescued a dog that was trapped on a ledge on a cliff face," she added. "The incident was dealt with at 12.01pm."