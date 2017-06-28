Oil spillage reported on M2

Motorists on the M2 citybound between Sandyknowes and the Fortwilliam off-slip are being urged to drive with caution after an oil spillage was reported to police.
Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an oil spillage on the M2 motorway, southbound, between Arthur Road Bridge and Fortwilliam off-slip, this morning, Wednesday, June 28.”
There are no further details at this stage.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.