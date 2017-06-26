Open-air theatre comes to Mossley Mill

Celebrate ‘Schools out for the Summer’ on Thursday, June 29, as Chapterhouse Theatre Company present an all new production of Peter Pan in the beautiful surroundings of Mossley Mill.

Bring along your picnics and low back seating and join Wendy, Michael and John Darling on their adventures with Peter.

Far away on the magical island of Neverland they encounter the enchanting mermaids, magical fairies and the cruellest pirate of them all, Captain Hook.

Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French and in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, JM Barrie’s timeless classic is brought to life in a brand new adaptation by award winning writer Laura Turner.

With beautifully designed costumes, music and songs, join Peter and his friends for what promises to be the most magical evening of the summer.

Gates open from 5pm and the show starts at 6pm. Tickets are available online at www.theatreatthemill.com or from the Box Office on 028 9034 0202.