Outgoing MLAs to contest Stormont election

With each Assembly constituency reducing in size from six seats to five, the North Belfast constituency is set to be tightly contested.

All six outgoing MLAs, who were elected when voters last went to the polls in May 2016, have been selected by their parties to contest the upcoming election on March 2.

DUP representatives Paula Bradley, William Humphrey and Nelson McCausland have been selected to contest the Assembly election.

Outgoing Sinn Fein MLAs, Gerry Kelly and Carál Ní Chuilín will again be contesting seats.

SDLP representative Nichola Mallon has been nominated by her party to fight the election.

Last year, the total of first preference votes secured by candidates were, Gerry Kelly 5,695 , Paula Bradley 4,591, William Humphrey 4,105, Nelson Mccausland 4,087, Carál Ní Chuilín 4,009 and Nichola Mallon 3,866.

At the time of going to press, seven other candidates have declared that they are to stand in the election.

Alliance Party representative, Cllr Nuala McAllister is set to stand. Last year, the Belfast City councillor narrowly missed out on a seat, having secured 2,569 first preference votes.

People Before Profit representative, Fiona Ferguson will again stand in the constituency. In May 2016, Fiona gained 1,286 first preference votes.

Green Party NI have again selected Malachai O’Hara to stand in the upcoming election. He secured 796 first preference votes in 2016.

Workers Party representative, Gemma Weir, has been selected to stand in the upcoming election. Last time round, Gemma secured 476 first preference votes.

The UUP have selected Robert Foster to stand. In May 2016, the party secured 1,972 first preference votes with their candidate, Lesley Carroll.

The Progressive Unionist Party will be fielding Oldpark DEA representative, Cllr Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston. Last year, the party secured 1,238 first preference votes when party leader, Cllr Billy Hutchinson contested the election.

Independent candidate Adam Millar has declared that he will stand in the constituency.