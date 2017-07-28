Owner anxious for information about missing cat

The owner of a cat which has been missing for a number of weeks is hoping for any information on his whereabouts.

The Times understands Oski has been missing for a number of weeks from the Ballynure area.

Appealing for information, a local resident said: “Oski has been missing for a few weeks now from Main Street in Ballynure.

“His owner is anxious to get any word on her beloved pet, even if it’s bad news it will provide some closure.

“He may have travelled further afield and turned up at someone’s door. Has anyone noticed a cat like Oski turn up in their area?”