Owner of missing ring sought

An appeal has been issued for the owner of a missing ring to contact Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The Times understands that the ring was recently found by council staff in the back of a box van. Staff believe that the piece of jewellery may have been inside a washing machine or tumble dryer.

The ring has a makers mark/inscription inside the band.

If you believe the ring is yours, contact Mossley Mill on 028 9034 0000.