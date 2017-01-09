Owner of missing ring sought

An appeal has been issued for the owner of a missing ring to contact Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
The Times understands that the ring was recently found by council staff in the back of a box van. Staff believe that the piece of jewellery may have been inside a washing machine or tumble dryer.
The ring has a makers mark/inscription inside the band.
If you believe the ring is yours, contact Mossley Mill on 028 9034 0000.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.