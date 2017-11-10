Panto horse dash raises thousands

A sponsored dash with a difference has raised almost £5,000 towards the work of NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Newtownabbey woman Linda Hamilton and her husband Jim organised a pantomime horse race at Whitehead Golf Club.

Linda Hamilton presents a cheque for the funds raised towards NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

The novel venture raised £4,969.17 for the charity, which works to prevent chest, heart and stroke illnesses in Northern Ireland and care for those already affected by them.

Linda, who suffered a major stroke in October 2016, recently completed NICHS Post Rehab Exercise Programme (PREP), helping to build up her strength and get back her confidence.

Organisers have thanked event sponsors Weight Watchers, the Council and members of Whitehead Golf Club, family and friends for their commitment and generous support.