Parents of brave wee Oscar Knox celebrate birth of baby boy

The parents of brave wee Oscar Knox have announced the birth of their new baby son.

Little Oscar, who was from Co. Antrim and touched the hearts of many, died two years ago from high-risk neuroblastoma.

Oscar’s parents, Stephen and Leona, went public with their son’s diagnosis back in 2011 to raise money for treatment.

On Friday, proud parents, Stephen and Leona announced the birth of the new child, Caspar Henry Knox, who was born on Thursday.

The couple announced the birth via social media website Twitter.

“Caspar was the name of one of the three wise men, and Oscar’s favourite tv show was Horrid Henry so that one’s for him,” said Stephen and Leona on Twitter.

“We are delighted to announce the birth of Caspar Henry Knox (29/12/2016) a much loved little brother to Oscar and Izzie,” they added.