‘Paws for a Cause’ next after vet group’s birthday fundraiser for charity

Clare Vet Group organised a special charity event to mark a milestone at its Carrickfergus Clinic.

The group held a fundraiser at its Victoria Road shopping centre unit in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Clare Vets stated: “A great day was had by all on 24th June to celebrate the second birthday of Clare Vets Carrick Clinic.

“A massive thank you to everyone who bought cakes or raffle tickets, gave donations and our fantastic suppliers who provided great prizes.

“We managed to raise £1000 which we are told will provide a 24-hour nurse for one week for a cancer patient.”

Meanwhile, ‘Paws for a Cause’ will be held on Sunday, September 10 at Hazelbank Park, Newtownabbey. This is a 5k sponsored dog walk in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke Association.

Participants will be invited to enjoy refreshment afterwards at Clare Vets Abbey Clinic, Doagh Road, Whiteabbey.

The walk will get underway at 2.00pm at Hazelbank Park. All donations welcome.