Pensioner (83) treated after blaze

An 83-year-old woman received medical treatment following a house fire.

The Times understands the incident at the property in the Abbey Court area of Whiteabbey occurred at approximately 10am on July 28, but details were only made public by the NIFRS today.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to attend a house fire in a mid-terrace property.

“An 83-year-old woman was out of the property before arrival of firefighters. She was treated at the scene by PSNI officers until the arrival of Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters dealt with a fire in the first floor of the house. Accidental ignition. The incident was dealt with at 10:44am.”

It is understood a fire appliance from Glengormely Fire Station and one from Whitla Fire Station attended the blaze.