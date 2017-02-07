Pipe band secures funding from Ulster Scots Agency

World Champion pipe band, The Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band, has recently secured funding which help to teach future generations.

The money will go towards funding the band’s Wednesday night Music School which is held in the Torrens Hall, Doagh, from 7pm until 9pm.

The band is named after Major John Maynard Sinclair, Finance Minister, who lost his life in the Princess Victoria ferry disaster in 1953. The band was formed in 1957 with the amalgamation of the William Johnston Memorial and the Emanuel Pipe Band.

A spokesperson for the band said: “Are you wanting to learn piping or drumming? Come along and receive professional tuition from Grahame Harris from Harris Piping and Matthew Shaw from Matthew Shaw Drumming. Both tutors are on Facebook, so check them out.”

Pipe Major John Fittis is waiting to hear from you. Interested parties can contact him on 0786129726. Age from 10 upwards.