Police appeal after reports ‘male entered water’

Police in Carrickfergus attended the report of a vulnerable male who was seen near the Belfast Road area of the town around 5.30pm on Friday, September 15.

Inspector Sturdy said: “Police and coastguard carried out a search of the area, after receiving reports that a male had entered the water.

“Later in the evening we received a number of further reports that a male in wet clothing was seen walking towards Greenisland.

“We are concerned for this person’s safety and would appeal to him or anyone who knows him – or has any information that could help us locate him – to get in touch with police in Larne on 101 quoting reference 1086 of 15/9/17.”