Police appeal for assault witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place on Thursday (February 9) at 5:30pm on Carnmoney Road, Newtownabbey close to St Mary’s on the Hill Primary School.

On their Facebook page, PSNI Newtownabbey posted: “A group of four males were involved and if anyone has information which would help our enquiries please get in touch with Newtownabbey PSNI by calling 101 quoting serial 948 9/2/17.

“Or if you would prefer to give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”