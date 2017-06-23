Police appeal for help to trace missing dog

Police have launched an appeal on social media to help find a missing dog in Newtownabbey.

It is understood Tia has been missing since Friday, June 9 after being spooked by another dog at Monkstown Wood near the Monkstown Road entrance.

Urging anyone with information to contact the police, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There has only been one sighting of her that day near the bus shelter facing Hillcrest.

“Despite numerous searches of the woods and surrounding areas, there have been no further sightings.

“Tia is chipped and wearing a collar with an ID tag. She is very sadly missed by her elderly owner, who would like any information whatsoever to get her beloved Tia back home.”

The police spokesperson added: “Have you seen a dog like this straying in the Newtownabbey area? Have you taken Tia in not realising she has an owner badly missing her?

“Has anyone driving in the area perhaps struck an animal thinking it was a fox or a large cat emerging from woods.

“Please if you have any information can you pass it on to police on the non emergency number 101. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence. Please help get Tia home.”