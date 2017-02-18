Police appeal for information to trace missing teen

Police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate Ryan Walters (17).

Appealing for information on the Lisburn teen’s whereabouts, a police spokesperson said: “Ryan was last seen at the Europa Train Station in Belfast at around 9:30pm on Friday, February 17. Ryan is approximately 5’5” tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. He was wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit with white trainers.

“We would ask Ryan or anyone who can help us find Ryan to contact police in Lisburn on 101, quoting the reference number 1384 17/02/17.”