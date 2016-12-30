Police appeal to find owners of lost presents

Police are attempting to trace the owners of presents which were found in Whiteabbey.

Police have launched an appeal on social media to try and find the owners of presents which were lost in the Fernagh area.

Commenting on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “If you recognise these, please contact Newtownabbey PSNI to allow us to do our Santa bit and put the merry back into your Christmas.

“Some of the gifts are labelled, so get in touch and we would love to return them to you. Quote serial 394 of December 30 2016 when you call.”