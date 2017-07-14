Police appeal to trace missing man

Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Dean Mcilwaine (22).

Sergeant David Coulter said: “Dean is described as being 5’8” in height; of medium build with blue eyes, dark hair and a beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

“He was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Thursday, July 13) at around 1pm, wearing a light coloured tee-shirt, blue denim shorts and flip-flops.

“We would ask Dean, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to make contact with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 121 of 14/7/17.”