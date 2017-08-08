Police appeal to trace missing man

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mark Corry (32).

It is understood Mark is approximately 6ft tall, of medium build with closely shaven brown hair, facial stubble and green eyes.

Commenting on the PSNI Carrickfergus Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “He may be wearing a white t-shirt and possibly grey track bottoms. We believe Mark is travelling on foot.

“Anyone with information on the location or movements of Mark should immediately contact police, quoting reference number 277 08/08/17.

“Mark if you have read this appeal, please give us a call.”