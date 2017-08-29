Police help people with mental health issues

Police assisted two people with mental health issues in separate incidents in the borough on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Times understands both incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, August 28.

Detailing the first incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “With the assistance of our colleagues in the Armed Response Unit, we negotiated with a person threatening to do themselves harm.

“The person involved was safely removed from a house and transported to hospital for medical intervention.”

Commenting on the second incident, the spokesperson explained: “A Section Newtownabbey dealt with another caller with mental health issues tonight.

“On this occasion the person went walkabout in the Glengormley area. Thankfully our skilled call handlers managed to engage the person in conversation long enough for local crews to locate them.

“If you are suffering from mental health issues, don’t suffer in silence, talk to someone. The caller was returned home to their loved ones who were relieved they had the person home safely.”