Police increasingly concerned about missing man’s safety

Police have issued an appeal to help trace Kyle Wallace.

The 25-year-old man from Glengormley has not been seen since approximately 1pm today (Sunday, January 29).

He is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build and having short mousey blonde hair.

He was last seen in the Antrim Road area. He is known to frequent Glengormley and north Belfast.

Police are urging anyone with information about Kyle’s whereabouts to contact officers at Newtownabbey Police Station on the non emergency number, 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.