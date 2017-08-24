Police issue advice ahead of festival

Police have taken to social media to advise motorists ahead of this year’s Shoreline Festival.

Commenting on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Police would like to ensure persons attending the Shoreline Festival in Jordanstown this weekend have a safe and enjoyable time. Make sure that when parking vehicles that all of your valuables are locked away and are out of sight.

“Motorists are reminded to be considerate when parking, as there have been complaints from residents in the area previously. Police will be out and about at the festival. Please feel free to stop and chat with us.”