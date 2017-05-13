Police issue alert after stranger tries to lure two children with ‘million pound note’

A stranger tried to lure two children away from a bargain store with the promise of a “million pound note” this afternoon, it’s been reported.

The incident is alleged to have occurred outside the Connswater shopping complex in East Belfast this afternoon

Police in Strandtown said the children reported that they had been approached by the man at approximately noon on Saturday, May 13.

“It was reported that a male approached the two children asking had they seen a million pound note.

“The male was then alleged to have said to the children that if they wanted to see one to come with him,” police reported.

The children immediately declined and removed themselves from the front of the shop, police said.

“If there are any similar incidents please report these immediately. If there is any information in relation to this incident please contact police on 101 quoting reference 521 13/05/2017

”The actions of the two young persons should be commended In respect of this incident,” the PSNI added.