Police thank public as search for Dean continues

Police have taken to social media to thank the community for their help as the search for Dean McIlwaine continues.

Dean (22) was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley shortly before 1pm on Thursday, July 13.

Praising the public for their assistance in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the many people who have contacted us following our appeal for information in relation to the search for Dean McIlwaine.

“We are continuing our efforts and you will probably see us out and about today in Newtownabbey and further afield following up on the many enquiries that we pursuing.

“We can clarify that the CCTV footage of Dean that was released last night was obtained at the Monkstown Spar early in the morning before Dean went missing. We felt it was the most useful as it shows clearly what Dean was wearing and could help to jog people’s memories.”

The spokesperson added: “We are actively pursuing every available lead – officers from across the PSNI have been involved in checking up possible sightings and gathering any useful CCTV, checking banking and phone records, taxis and public transport and any other leads that can help us establish Dean’s whereabouts.

“We’ve also had fantastic help and support from the community and from local community rescue services.

“Dean is 5’8” in height; of medium build with dark hair and a beard. We can confirm that he has blue/green eyes (not brown as we stated last night) and when he was last seen he was wearing a short sleeve maroon shirt, denim knee length shorts and dark coloured canvas shoes. He was wearing a gold watch on his right wrist.

“As ever, your assistance is key and if you have any information that can help us please get in touch. Please note that our Facebook page is not monitored 24/7 and the best way to information to us is by phoning us on 101, quoting reference 121 of 14/07/17 or by reporting it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”